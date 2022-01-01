Kylie Minogue insists trademark dispute with Kylie Jenner was 'just business'

Kylie Minogue has finally dished on her trademark lawsuit against Kylie Jenner.

Back in February 2017, the Australian singer won a legal battle against the beauty entrepreneur over the use of the name "Kylie" - which she had been trading under since the 1990s.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the host asked Minogue why she decided to pursue the case.

"When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it's kind of unusual," she said. "I've spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done."

Cohen then praised Minogue and gave her a high five.

However, the 54-year-old did clarify that she and Jenner had come "to an agreement".

Cohen also asked the singer whether she had met the 24-year-old or her mother, Kris Jenner.

"No, but I'd love to meet them," she insisted.