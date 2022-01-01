Lighthouse Family announce split

Lighthouse Family have split after almost 30 years together.

The musical duo consisted of singer Tunde Baiyewu and keyboardist Paul Tucker, both 53, first forming back in 1993 in Newcastle upon Tyne going on to have hits such as ‘Lifted’, ‘High’ and ‘Ocean Drive’.

But their musical journey is now over after Paul took to the band's official Instagram page to tell fans that Tunde is stepping away from the group to focus on his solo projects.

Paul - who was set to appear in the Mouth of Tyne Festival in Tynemouth in July alongside Tunde - wrote: "I’m so sad to let you know that after almost thirty years we have reached the end of our Lighthouse Family journey. Having set off from our little basement studio in Newcastle in 1993 it’s been an incredible adventure beyond our wildest dreams. Thank you all for all your love and support through the years, we could not have done it without you.

"I’m so sorry that this means that our headline show at Mouth Of The Tyne Festival on 9th July is now cancelled. I have tried everything with our agents and promoters over the last few weeks to make this work but we just couldn’t get it over the line. "Tunde now wants to focus on his solo career and I wish him all the best. I would like to say sorry to the promoters and to all of you who have tickets for this show and have waited through the last two years. I was really looking forward to this hometown show and playing our songs in this amazing place close to the lighthouses that gave us our name. I am as disappointed as you are. It breaks my heart to let you down.

"Paul."

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival - which runs from July 8 to 10 this year - is organised by North Tyneside Council, with support from EQUANS, BBC Radio Newcastle and Port of Tyne.

Festival organisers have told fans via social media attending that a new headline artist for the Saturday night slot is being booked and that refunds are available on request.