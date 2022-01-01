Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

Foo Fighters have announced two tribute concerts for their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.



The rock band will play at London's Wembley Stadium on 3 September and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27 to honour their "beloved bandmate", who tragically passed away at the age of 50 in March.



The tribute concerts have been organised by Taylor's family together with his bandmates Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.



The 'Best of You' band said they would be teaming up with artists who inspired and were inspired by the late musician, "playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life".



Full details of the line-up will be announced.



Taylor was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia this March. No cause of death was announced but a toxicology report showed traces of 10 different substances in his body – including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.



Hawkins' wife Alison also released a statement thanking fans for their support following her husband's passing.



She wrote on social media: "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.



"As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance.



"Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.



"Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalogue of songs he contributed to and created.



"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us."