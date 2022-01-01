Zara Larsson acquires her entire catalogue and launches own label

Zara Larsson has acquired the rights to her entire recording catalogue and announced her own record label, Sommer House.



The Swedish pop star - whose songs have been streamed over 9 billion times - has agreed a unique deal with independent label TEN Music Group CEO Ola Hakansson – who originally signed the 'Ain't My Fault' hitmaker in 2011.



Zara, 24, said in a statement: "?I really want to say thank you to Ola and everyone at TEN for giving me the opportunity to break out as an artist and helping me start my career. You are now also making something happen that is so, so rare for a woman in the music industry - the capability to own my own catalogue. With that it makes perfect sense that I would start my own record company. I very much look forward to my future and to a continued collaboration with Sony as well.'



Ola commented: "This is a natural and exciting development in Zara's continuing music career.



"We have worked together for more than 10 fantastic, eventful years and Zara is, despite her young age, an established and respected international artist with extensive experience of the international music scene today. It is going to be really exciting to follow Zara's ongoing music career. I wish her the best of luck, and I am convinced the she is going to achieve all her musical dreams and get to show her amazing artistry on the worlds biggest stages."



The 'Never Forget You' singer's label will be licensed through Epic USA and distributed by Sony Sweden for all of her upcoming releases.



Zara recently shared a version of Swedish icon's ABBA's hit 'Lay All Your Love On Me' exclusively for Spotify Singles.



Epic CEO Slvia Rhone added: "Zara is a cornerstone artist for Epic Records. As she continues to deliver incredible music, we're privileged and excited to be part of the next chapter of her dynamic career."



More new music is expected this autumn, and Zara is also embarking on a European tour this summer.