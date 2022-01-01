BTS star J-Hope makes history as first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza

BTS star J-Hope is set to make history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major festival in the US at Lollapalooza.



The 28-year-old singer has been confirmed as a headliner of the Chicago event on July 31.



The latest lineup announcement also revealed South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will make their US festival debut at Lollapalooza on July 30.



The festival's founder, Perry Farrell, said in a statement: “I’m happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family.



“These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”



The addition of J-Hope and TXT comes after Doja Cat cancelled her performance at the festival due to her recovery from tonsil surgery.



The 26-year-old pop star ended up in hospital last month to have an abscess removed from her left tonsil.



The 'Kiss Me More' singer has also cancelled her support slot on The Weeknd's tour.



The likes of Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day will also co-headline across the four days.



Lollapalooza takes place at Grant Park between July 28 and July 31.



Tickets are available now at www.lollapalooza.com.