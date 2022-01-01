Sam Ryder collaborating with David Guetta on dance track

Sam Ryder is set to collaborate with David Guetta.

The TikToker, who represented the UK at 'Eurovision' with his mega-hit 'Space Man' last month, coming second to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, went on to perform at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace at the weekend, and now he's set to team up with the world-famous DJ on a new track for his debut album.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Sam honestly can’t believe his luck. It sounds so cliché but since appearing on 'Eurovision' he really has been living the dream.

“David and his team reached out and wanted to make something work. They think his vocals would sound amazing on a dance track.

“Sam has been working on an album which isn’t far off from being announced and a second single is a lot sooner than people think.”

Sam is also keen to collaborate with his famous fans Sia and Alicia Keys, the latter of whom he met backstage at the Jubilee concert.

Asked who he wants to make music with, he said recently: "Sia. She would be amazing. Not only is she incredible as a singer, musician, writer and person. But she was the first person to root for me on social media in lockdown. Justin Bieber sent my video to her, which is a bonkers sentence and she posted it on her Instagram page with a really kind, encouraging message underneath it and it would be really nice to complete the circle and meet with her, work with her. That would be a dream come true!"

The 'Tiny Riot' singer - who amassed millions of followers on TikTok from posting videos of him covering songs from his garden shed - was spotted by 'New York' singer Alicia Keys on the social media app and noted that he would be "spoilt for choice" if he had to choose between the "two best female singers.

He told BANG Showbiz: "Alicia Keys is a legend, one of my absolute favourites. So I guess I’m spoilt for choice – they are the two best female singers there!"