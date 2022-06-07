Billie Eilish performs new song TV at Manchester concert

Billie Eilish performed a brand new track at her Manchester concert on Tuesday night (07.06.22).



The Oscar winner kicked off the first night of the UK leg of her 'Happier Than Ever' world tour at the city's AO Arena.



And she surprised fans by debuting the track 'TV', which appears to reference Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial and the Roe v. Wade legal case in the US.



The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker - who was joined on stage by her brother and collaborator Finneas - told the crowd: “We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018.



“This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”



Billie sings: "The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial /While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”



The landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalised abortion across America faces being overturned.



Billie has voiced her concerns over abortion rights in the past and last year considered cancelling her Texas concert over the US state's controversial law.



As of September 2021, abortion is prohibited in Texas once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, and during her performance at Austin City Limits, the Grammy winner admitted she contemplated calling off her performance there, but ultimately decided it was unfair on her fans because they are the "victims".



Billie fumed: “I’m sick and tired of old men. Shut the f*** up about our bodies.”



She continued: “When they made that s*** a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f****** place for allowing that to happen here. But then, I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f****** victims, and you deserve everything in the world.”



The 'No Time To Die' singer implored: “We need to tell them to shut the f*** up.”



Billie then put her middle finger in the air and added: “My body, my f****** choice!”