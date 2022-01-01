Gorillaz to release live favourite Cracker Island

Gorillaz are set to release live favourite ‘Cracker Island’.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's animated band have been performing the track with added vocals from Thundercat on their world tour.

And now it's available to pre-save after the band posted a teaser clip featuring the cartoon band members 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel on their socials.

The caption read: "Cracker Island is coming... Pre-save now. #thelastcult."

There's no release date at the time of writing.

Last year, the 'Feel Good Inc' hitmakers released the three-track EP 'Meanwhile', featuring AJ Tracey, Jelani Blackman and Alicai Harley.

Meanwhile, Damon previously teased a collaboration of sorts with Sir Paul McCartney.

The 54-year-old musician revealed last year that he recorded music with the legendary Beatles star and he hopes to use it on a future Gorillaz LP.

He said: "I have a recording of Paul and myself that I could use for a Gorillaz track. It could easily fit on a Gorillaz album. It's a very simple, basic recording but I would never release it without talking to him first."

Damon went on to insist that the recording is not a full track but praised Paul, 79, as "one of the most special pop musicians".

He said: "[I don't want to say I have] a track with Paul, because I don't, but I could definitely work with him. He is one of the most special pop musicians ever."

Gorillaz's last studio album was 2020's 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez', which featured the likes of Sir Elton John, St. Vincent and Beck.