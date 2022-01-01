Jack Harlow credits Black women as 'massive part' of his success

Jack Harlow has acknowledged the role of Black women in his success.



In an interview for the latest issue of Teen Vogue, the Louisville rapper discussed the demographics of his fanbase.



In particular, Jack credited Black women with being “such a massive part” of his support network.



“They’ll never have to worry about not being credited by me,” he insisted. “I mean, I look out at my shows and I see them. It’s one thing when you see the memes and you hear people talking about it, but it’s another when you travel the country and you see them all over the place.”



Jack added, “I love Black women. I’ve loved Black women my whole life.”



The star released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, last month.