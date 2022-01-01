Robbie Williams mocks Liam Gallagher over 'cheap' Knebworth tickets

Robbie Williams has mocked Liam Gallagher over his recent Knebworth gigs.

The ‘Angels’ singer - who played to 375,000 fans over three nights at the venue in 2003 - bragged he could easily play the venue again if he sold tickets as “cheaply” as the former Oasis frontman did last weekend for his two shows.

Asked if he would like to put on a similar comeback gig at the venue, Robbie teased: “To go and do three again? I dunno. I listened to [Liam’s] last album [‘C’mon You Know’] and there’s some amazing songs on there.

"Like proper, proper – you know, how music should be. Or how this middle-aged fella thinks music should be.

“I don’t know if you revisit [Knebworth], though. Do you revisit it? I’m sure we’d do OK if we sold tickets as cheaply [as Liam].”

As reported by NME, tickets for Liam’s Knebworth shows in front of 160,000 fans over two nights were priced at £65.

However, Robbie quickly backtracked and told the publication: “Can I just apologise for saying the ‘cheaply’ thing – if you write that, can you say I apologise; I was being b*****.

“(Knebworth) is not something that’s on my radar. Glastonbury, on the other hand – I’d like to do that.”

Gallagher famously played Knebworth with older brother Noel, 55, when Oasis appeared at the iconic venue in 1996, performing to 250,000 people across two nights.

The rivalry between Robbie and the Gallagher brothers saw Noel once branding him “the fat dancer from Take That”.

In response, Williams sent the guitarist a pair of tap dancing shoes with a note that bragged he played Knebworth for longer than Oasis, which said: “Dear Mr N Gallagher. You said that two nights at Knebworth is history. Well, I guess three is just greedy. Yours, Rob.”