Cardi B shuts down online chatter over song choices for album

Cardi B has rejected a claim that she is trying to boost streaming numbers by featuring two older singles on her upcoming album.



In a new interview with Centrefold, the I Like It rapper confirmed WAP and Up will be included on her second record, which does not yet have a title or release date.



Earlier this week, a Twitter user claimed Cardi’s decision was due to the “streaming era” and wrote that “artists just do this to get certifications for their album”.



In response to the now-deleted comment, the 29-year-old posted, “Stop trying to act innocent when u know u was trying to pander (sic).”



Later, another fan voiced support for Cardi’s tracklist.



“I don’t see anything wrong with it. The sophomore album was always supposed to be WAP and Up’s home. Then she got pregnant and things got delayed. The songs are part of the work and not just random songs thrown on an album (sic),” they wrote.



Cardi agreed with the sentiment, adding: “Lmaaaooooooo imagine me not putting my OWN records on my album.”



The star dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018.