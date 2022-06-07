Sam Ryder and Nathan Dawe to play Capital's Summertime Ball

Sam Ryder and Nathan Dawe have joined the lineup for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.



The annual music extravaganza returns to Wembley Stadium on June 12 for the first time since 2019, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the biggest stars in pop music, including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta and George Ezra, among those set to take to the stage.



The lineup also includes KSI, Aitch, Anne-Marie, Jax Jones, George Ezra, Becky Hill, Mabel, Joel Corry, Mimi Webb, Tate McRae, Sigala, GAYLE, ArrDee, and Maisie Peters.



And on Tuesday morning (07.06.22), Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay confirmed that the UK's 'Eurovision' entrant, Sam, will be bringing his mega-hit 'Space Man' to Wembley at the weekend.



They also announced that DJ-and-producer Nathan - whose hits include 'Lighter' featuring KSI, 'Flowers' featuring Jaykae and MALIKA, and recent single '21 Reasons' with Ella Henderson - will be joining the star-studded bill.



'Bad Habits' hitmaker Ed will open the show on Sunday, with live DJ sets from Capital's Marvin Humes and MistaJam from midday onwards, before the superstar takes to the Summertime Ball stage at 2pm.



Roman said: “We haven’t had a Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard since 2019 so we can’t wait to be back in the sunshine saying ‘Hello Wembley!'



“We are starting the day in the most amazing way with Ed Sheeran kicking off the Ball for us, so if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket then make sure you’re down nice and early because you are not going to want to miss a single second of this show!



“We’ve packed in more artists than ever before and we’ll be keeping it to the biggest hits from the biggest artists at the UK’s biggest summer party!”



Watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live on Global Player, this Sunday 12th June from 2pm.



Follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalSTB on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and keep it Capital for all the behind the scenes action and backstage gossip live from Wembley Stadium.