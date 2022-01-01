Todd Rundgren and King Crimson‘s Adrian Belew set for Celebrating David Bowie tour

The 'Celebrating David Bowie' tribute tour is returning for 2022.



A supergroup, including Todd Rundgren and King Crimson‘s Adrian Belew, will celebrate the late music legend - who died of cancer aged 69 in January 2016 - with a janut across North America following the release of Brett Morgen's Bowie documentary film about the 'Spaceman' hitmaker, 'Moonage Daydream'.



The pair will be joined by Spacehog's Royston Langdon, Fishbone's Angelo Moore and Jeffrey Gaines on the 15-date run this autumn.



The guitarist Angelo 'Scrote' Bundini is once again putting on the shows after creating and producing the 'Celebrating David Bowie' tour of 2017, with the help of Miles Copeland.



Scrote told Rolling Stone: “One of the things we’re doing differently on this tour is featuring a three-guitar attack.



“David has always been famous for his spectacular guitarists – the epic solos of Mick Ronson, the bluesy feel of Earl Slick, the funkiness of Carlos Alomar and Nile Rodgers, the bombast of Reeves Gabrels, and the otherworldly guitar of Adrian Belew, who is still one of the most original guitarists working today. To explore all of these guitar sides of Bowie’s songs, we’re highlighting Adrian’s brilliance, Todd’s guitar wizardry, and whatever guitar mayhem I can muster in between.”



Royston commented: “It’s impossible to put into words quite how much he taught me. It gives me a huge thrill to get to honour Mr. B and to be a small part of this immense celebration of his life and work with these world-class musicians and everyone, who like me feels his energy alive and vital around me now just as it was then and forever shall be.”



The backing band features Scrote, bassist Angeline Saris, drummer Michael Urbano and sax player Ron Dziubla.



The tour kicks off on October 6 in San Diego, California, and wraps on November 13 in Phoenix, Arizona.



Head to ticketmaster.co.uk for the full tour dates and tickets for the 'Celebrating David Bowie' tour 2022.