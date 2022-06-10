Editors to release new album EBM in September

Editors have announced their new album, ‘EBM’.



The 'Papillon' hitmakers have released the new song 'Karma Climb' from their upcoming seventh studio effort, their first since Benjamin John Power aka Blanck Mass was made a full-time member of the indie rock band.



The latter, who is in charge of keyboards, synthesisers and electronics, said of the record: “There is a strong physicality to this record. 'EBM' started its life with the intention of connecting with people and filling a very physical space. There is also however an emotional physicality running throughout; an urgency and a sense of panic. An unease. Even in its more tender moments there is a yearning for connection.”



Frontman Tom Smith added of their new single: "It’s about hedonistic escapism, not only from the world generally, but also from what people think of you.”



And on Ben's reinvigorating contributions to the record, he added: "Ben has certainly been a shot of adrenaline in our creative process.



"The songs are so immediate, and in your face."



Ben had previously worked with the group on their 2018 LP 'Violence'.



'Karma Climb' follows last month's track 'Heart Attack'.



Editors will also tour across the UK and Ireland and Europe, including shows in London, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and beyond.



Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST on Friday (10.06.22).



'EBM' is released on September 23 via on Digital / 2LP / CD / Cassette and is available to pre-order now.



For full tour dates and tickets head to www.editors-official.com/tour.