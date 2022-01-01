Queen to debut unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May have unearthed a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury.



In an interview with Zoe Ball for BBC Radio 2 on Monday, the musicians announced that the as-yet-unheard track will arrive later this year.



“We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about,” Roger said of the song. “And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery.”



He added, “It’s from the Miracle Sessions and I think it’s going to be out in September.”



Asked who found Freddie’s track, Brian replied, “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.’



“But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘O.K., we can do this and this.’ It’s like stitching bits together.”



Brian described the song, titled Face It Alone, as “beautiful” and “touching”, while Roger called it “a very passionate piece”.



Freddie died at the age of 45 in 1991.



In recent years, Brian and Roger have toured with Adam Lambert.