Demi Lovato announces new album

Demi Lovato announced on Monday that their upcoming album will drop on 19 August.

Holy Fvck will be the singer’s eighth studio album.

According to a press release, the upcoming sixteen-track record will revisit Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots, as well as reflect on their life experiences. It will be released via Island Records.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Demi, who uses they/them pronouns, said in a statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you.”

They concluded, “This album is for you.”

The album’s lead single, Skin of My Teeth, will arrive on 10 June.

The pop star will provide an early performance of the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 9 June.

Demi gave fans a sneak peek of the track’s chorus on Instagram on Monday.

In the clip, they sing, “I’m alive by the skin of my teeth / I survived but it got harder to breathe / Asking ‘why’ doesn’t make it easier / Go easier on me / Goddamnit I just want to be free.”