Shawn Mendes highlighted gun violence awareness at U.S. music festival

Shawn Mendes wore orange at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango Festival in a statement about gun violence over the weekend.



The Treat You Better singer attended the annual music event on Saturday in Carson, California.



People reports that during his set, Shawn explained the significance of the orange T-shirt he was wearing.



“We are wearing the colour orange to raise awareness to end gun violence in America,” he told the crowd.



The 23-year-old then urged concertgoers to see his Instagram post detailing his partnership with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.



Later, Shawn posted, “Thank you @iheartradio Wango Tango for having me & thank you to everyone who joined me in orange. Congress is getting ready to vote on key gun violence legislation, so please… call your senators to tell them to take action on gun safety now.”



His stance comes in the wake of America's recent school shooting in a Uvalde, Texas, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot 19 students and two teachers, and wounded 17 other people at Robb Elementary School.