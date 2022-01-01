NEWS Harry Styles could be first act of 2022 to return for second week at Number 1 on Official Albums Chart Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles’ Harry’s House is currently on track to return to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for a second non-consecutive week.



This would make Harry the first artist this year to achieve a second week at Number 1 on the Albums Chart. Two weeks ago, Harry’s House became the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far, earning the prestigious Official Chart Double in the process.



Eyeing up this week’s highest new entry its Post Malone with his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. With collaborations from the likes of Doja Cat, The Weeknd and The Kid LAROI¸ Twelve Carat’s possible Number 2 debut would be Posty’s fourth consecutive UK Top 10 LP.



There could be more Top 10 debuts from Prince & The Revolution with a re-issue of their 1985 Prince & The Revolution – Live album (6), You Me At Six return to the Top 10 with Sinners Never Sleep (7) and US singer-songwriter Angel Olsen is heading for her first ever UK Top 10 record with Big Time (10).

Elsewhere, Scottish punk rockers Skids re-issue of their debut album Scared To Dance could become their highest-peaking release since 1980 (26), the record originally peaked at Number 19 in 1979. Alt-rock band Horse Girl are also on track for their first-ever charting album in the UK with Versions Of A Modern Performance (30).



Following their performance at this weekend’s Platinum Party at the Palace, Queen’s Greatest Hits could jump seven spots (11) after breaking a UK chart record last week, while fellow Platinum performer George Ezra’s second album Staying At Tamara’s could be this week’s big climber, currently up thirty-four spots to re-enter the Top 40 (31).



George Michael’s hits collection Twenty Five rises 31 spots midweek (37) following news of a special Spatial Audio reissues of his back catalogue, including Older, next month. These will coincide with his upcoming Freedom Uncut documentary release, worked on by the late pop icon himself back in 2016.



And finally, Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers are looking to secure their third UK Top 40 album with Welcome 2 Club XIII currently on track for a Number 38 debut.