Jon Bon Jovi announces death of former bandmate Alec John Such

Alec John Such, a founding member of rock group Bon Jovi, has passed away at the age of 70.



Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi posted about the death of his former bassist on Instagram, including an In Memoriam video montage.



He captioned the post, “Alec, you will be missed,” and wrote: “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original.”



“As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other through him - He was a childhood friend of Tico (Torres, Bon Jovi drummer) and brought Richie (Sambora, Bon Jovi lead guitarist) to see us perform," he continued.



“Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.”



The cause of his death was not made public.



Such played with the band from 1983 to 1994.