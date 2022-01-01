Kate Bush thanks new legion of fans after classic song re-enters the charts

Kate Bush is thrilled her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) has been given a new lease of life after featuring in Stranger Things.



The fourth season of Netflix's smash hit show, which is being released in two parts, began airing on 27 May, with the second volume set to drop on 1 July.



Kate’s ‘80s track is featured prominently in the plot; Max (played by Sadie Sink) listens to the song in the season’s first episode, then repeatedly as the series progresses.



Nearly 40 years after Running Up That Hill’s initial release, Kate’s track took iTunes’s No.1 spot.



Addressing the renewed chart success, the English singer-songwriter shared a statement on her website.



“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!" she exclaimed.



“Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.



“I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate.”



Stranger Things marks an increase in the song’s popularity from when it was originally released, with it hitting No. 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart in 1985.