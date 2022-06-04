Original Sugababes make live comeback at Mighty Hoopla

The original Sugababes reunited for their first performance in nine years at the Mighty Hoopla festival on Saturday (04.06.22).



Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy wowed fans as they brought their biggest hits to the LGBTQ+ extravaganza at South London's Brockwell Park.



Keisha told the crowd: “This is our first show in so long. The last couple of years have been tough on all of us?.?.?.?But I’d like to think we’re way more resilient than people think. We’re all here today, right?”



The show-stopping performance included the classics 'Push the Button', 'Overload', 'Too Lost in You' and 'Round Round'.



The gig comes ahead of the girl group's Glastonbury set.



They will perform on the Field of Avalon stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset on June 24.



The trio had originally planned to launch their comeback in 2020 - but their ambitions were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



During an Instagram Live, Keisha explained: "We had so many plans for last year.



"2020 was our anniversary year, we built it up to do so many things but it didn’t happen, so we have to restructure.



"We just have to be motivated to do it and passionate about it and once we are actually in the studio it flows really easily for us. But it’s about getting us all on the same page on the same date and the pandemic makes it really tricky.



"It just has to be organic and be on the same page as far as our schedules are concerned."



Last year, meanwhile, Siobhan revealed the band had been working on new music.



However, she also insisted there were "no concrete plans" in place at the time.



She said: "There's nothing concrete at the moment, but we are working on stuff all the time and definitely new music.



"We love making music together and that's something we're going to continue to do. And hopefully it won't be too long now, now that we can be in the studio together again."