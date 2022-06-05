Bon Jovi's founding member Alec John Such dies aged 70

Bon Jovi's founding member Alec John Such has died aged 70.



News of the legendary rock group's former bass player's passing was confirmed by the band's frontman Jon Bon Jovi on Sunday (05.06.22).



The 60-year-old music legend tweeted: "Alec was integral to the formation of the band.



"To be honest we found our way to each other thru him...



"Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye.



"We'll miss him dearly."



Alec was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres, 68, and was also instrumental in Richie Sambora, 62, joining as their guitarist as he brought him to one of their shows.



Both Alec and Tico were members of the band Phantom's Opera, while the late musician was also in Message with former Jovi member Richie.



Before joining the 'Bad Medicine' rockers, Alec worked was the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom venue in Sayreville, and booked Jon Bongiovi and The Wild Ones.



His tenure with the 'Runaway' band began when they formed in 1983 before he quit in 1994.



Alec would reunite with the band in 2001 and again in 2018, for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.



He was replaced by Hugh John McDonald.



Alec remarked at the induction ceremony: "When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realised how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to.



"And I am only too happy to have been a part of that vision."



The New Yorker became a huge figure in the New Jersey music scene as part of Bon Jovi.



The 'You Give Love a Bad Name' hitmakers still perform to this day, with Jovi, Tico and Hugh joined by David Bryan on keys and Phil X performing guitars and talk box.



Alec's cause or place of death is not known at this time.