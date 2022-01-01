Doobie Brothers postpone concerts following Covid-19 concerns

The Doobie Brothers have rescheduled several concerts as a result of Covid-19 concerns.

The band, comprised of Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald, has postponed shows set to be staged in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina due to the virus spreading through the touring party.

All concerts have been pushed back to July.

“We want to apologize to our fans. Several members of the Doobies touring party came down with Covid and we had no choice but to reschedule the below dates,” they said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

The postponed concerts are part of the group’s 50th-anniversary tour of North America.