Elton John insists he's in 'top health' following wheelchair photos

Elton John has insisted he is in "top health" after photos of him using a wheelchair were published online.



In response to the images, the Rocketman singer has taken to Instagram to explain why he was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair while at Leipzig Airport in Germany late last month.



"I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my 'looking frail' in a wheelchair," he wrote. "The true story is that I'm in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best. I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows."



He added, "Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I'm loving every minute of it."



Elton went on to clarify exactly why he was snapped sitting in a wheelchair.



"After another rousing 2.5-hour show, we arrived at Leipzig Airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show," the 75-year-old continued, adding: "That's all folks."



Elton is currently on tour but was invited to perform at Queen Elizabeth's II Platinum Jubilee event, Platinum Party At The Palace, on Saturday night.



He pre-recorded a performance of Your Song to feature instead.