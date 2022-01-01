Songwriter Paul Vance dies aged 92

Songwriter Paul Vance had died at the age of 92.



The musician - who co-wrote the tune 'Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini' - passed away at a nursing facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 30.



Paula, his daughter, wrote on Facebook: "As I sit here to write a tribute to my Dad Paul Vance, Legend , famous songwriter , author, and owner and lover of his many winning race horses, I do so with a heavy heart because to me he was just my Dad [broken-heart emoji] (sic)"



Paula subsequently revealed her dad had died in her arms.



Her post continued: "I sat by his side for hours playing beautiful music , mostly his Ofcourse , and he took his last breath while listening to my brother Philips voice singing My name is Michael , from his hit song , Playground in my mind. Only you Dad, only you lol. It’s as if he wrote the way he would take his last breath on earth [heart emoji] (sic)"



Paula explained that her dad - who also wrote songs such as 'Catch a Falling Star' and 'Tracy' - apologised for his mistakes before he passed away.



She added: "For those of you who hold on to anger and bitterness , I just want to say that when you forgive you set your self free and the person you are forgiving . Don’t wait till it’s to late [prayer emoji] Please keep us in your prayers and let’s remember all the good and fun times we shared because of the Amazing talents of this one dynamic crazy dude I call Daddy! (sic)"