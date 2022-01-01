Shakira and Gerard Piqué split

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have broken up.



In a statement issued to E! News on Saturday, the pop star and soccer player confirmed that they had broken up.



"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they wrote. "For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."



The pair was together for 11 years before parting ways. They share sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.



Hours later, Shakira took to social media to address photos circulating showing her in an ambulance.



In the accompanying caption, she explained that the images were taken last month, shortly after her father suffered a "bad fall".



The 45-year-old wrote in a Twitter post, "Those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."