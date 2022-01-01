Jesy Nelson goes 'back to the drawing board'

Jesy Nelson has gone "back to the drawing board" with her debut solo album.



The former Little Mix singer hasn't released any music since her Nicki Minaj collaboration 'Boyz' last October and executives at her record label Polydor have reportedly sent her back into the recording studio to do more work on the rest of her songs.



A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Jesy has worked incredibly hard on her solo music.



“After releasing Boyz last year, she let the label hear early versions of the songs she had come up with.



“The bosses felt sure there was potential there but they wanted her to go back to the drawing board. They felt the tracks would benefit from it — so that is what she has done.



“She is determined to only play them the new music when it’s perfect, so they haven’t heard any more since then.



“But she is a talented girl and everyone is excited to hear more when she is ready. There are high hopes for her debut album when it is finally complete.”



There isn't currently a release date set for the record.



In February, Jesy revealed she had been in the studio with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am.



Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote: "Studio with one of my fave humans @iamwill (sic)"



In some of the snaps, Jesy could be seen posing behind Will while he looked busy working on a computer.



The 30-year-old star also revealed she had been recording in Los Angeles.



She told fans earlier this year: "La la land -Late nights, lost voice, beautiful people, incredible sessions. I’ve never needed this trip more in my life!



"I’m beyond excited for you guys to hear this next part of my journey, this record is my whole heart and I know you guys have been so patient, but I want you to know that it will be worth the wait and I just love you guys so bloody much. (sic)"



Last year, Jesy revealed the as-yet-unheard tracks have been inspired by a break-up, and she never wants "to experience that again".



She said: "If you were to bring 1990s- and 2000s-era R B and pop back and make it now, that’s what it sounds like.



"I went through a breakup when I was writing it; it was the first time I’d ever been heartbroken in my life. I cried for a month in the studio.



"I wouldn’t change it because I wrote the best album from it, but Jesus Christ, I never want to experience that again.



"A lot of it [is also about] what I was going through in the band and how I was feeling. Then there’s just some bangers!"