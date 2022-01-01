Nancy Sinatra would love to collaborate with Billie Eilish

Nancy Sinatra’s dream collaboration is a duet with fellow Bond theme singer Billie Eilish.

Frank Sinatra’s daughter sang the titular theme tune for Sean Connery’s 1967 film ‘You Only Live Twice’ - 53 years before Billie entered the Bond world by recording the title track for Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in 2021's ‘No Time to Die’.

Now Nancy has picked Billie as an artist she’d love to work with, but fears the 20-year-old pop star might not be as keen.

She told Uncut magazine: “Billie Eilish would be fun. I don’t know if she’d like to sing with a grandmother, but it might be interesting.”

However, the idea might not be as far-fetched as Nancy might think as Billie has previously cited Frank Sinatra as an influence on her music.

When dissecting tracks on her 2019 debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, Billie shared a list of songs which had help inspire her and she included Sinatra’s ‘I’m a Fool to Want You’ as an influence on her track ‘Xanny’.

On the subject of Bond, Nancy had her say on who should replace Daniel as 007, and she is of the opinion that it should be female next.

She said: “Queen Latifah (would be good). I love her.”

No details about Bond 26 have been released, however, the producers said it would take a while to find a replacement.