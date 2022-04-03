Liam Gallagher makes triumphant return to Knebworth after 26 years away

Liam Gallagher made triumphant to Knebworth Festival on Friday (03.04.22) after 26 years away.



The 49-year-old musician - who shot to fame alongside older brother Noel as part of rock band Oasis back in the 1990s - last performed at the annual festival on Hertfordshire back in 1996 alongside his Manchester band but took to the stage solo to celebrate the release of his third solo album ‘C’mon You Know'



During the performance, Liam performed Oasis hits 'Hello, 'Morning Glory' and 'Rock’n’Roll Star' before launching into his solo material, but later wowed the crowd again when he welcomed Stone Roses legend John Squire onto the stage to join him for finale song 'Champagne Supernova.'



Liam told the crowds: "A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet. The one and only John f****** Squire!"



The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker was supported by Kasabian, Paolo Nutini, Amyl and The Sniffers and Pastel at the opening night of Knebworth Festival 2022 and will be supported by the same acts on his closing night on Saturday (04.06.22.)



He previously explained that 'Fools Golds'rockers Stone Roses were his biggest inpsiration to start a career in music in the first place.



He told NME: "[ My first gig] was The Stone Roses in [ex-Manchester music venue] International 2. It was ‘89, ‘Plymouth Grove, with my mate Dave. It blew my mind and that’s when I wanted to join a band!"



Meanwhile, Liam - who has Molly, 24, Lennon, 22, Gene, 20, and Gemma, nine from previous relationships - recently explained that he can't wait to perform in front of his mum, Peggy.



He said: "She’s coming on the first night. Mum is



buzzing, she’s proud and can’t wait to see everyone. I might get her on stage to say hello. So we’re gonna have a quiet one after that show, as I’ve got to look after the voice. Then, after the second one, we can go f****** mad. My mum’s 80 next year and still gives me s***. She said, ‘You need to look after yourself, Liam, you’re nearly 50’."



A full setlist from the show's opening night is as follows:



‘Hello’



‘Rock’n’Roll Star’



‘Morning Glory’



‘Wall Of Glass’



‘Shockwave’



‘Everything’s Electric’



‘Better Days’



‘Why Me? Why Not’



‘Stand By Me’



‘Roll It Over’



‘Slide Away’



‘More Power’



‘C’mon You Know’



‘Diamond In The Dark’



‘The River’



‘Once’



‘Some Might Say’



‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’



‘Supersonic’



‘Wonderwall’



‘Live Forever’



‘Champagne Supernova’