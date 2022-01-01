Kate Bush approved Stranger Things using her music

Kate Bush was convinced to give permission for her music to feature in 'Stranger Things'.

The 63-year-old singer's 1985 single 'Running Up That Hill' has shot up the charts in recent days after it featured in the hit Netflix drama, and Nora Felder - the programme's music supervisor - has now explained how it came to be featured in the show.

Nora shared: "I sat with my clearance coordinator, and laid out all the scripted scenes for song uses that we knew of at that point.

"Knowing the challenges, we proceeded to create elaborate scene descriptions that provided as much context as possible so that Kate and her camp would have a full understanding of the uses … When we finished, we were on edge, but excited and hopeful."

Nora also explained how Kate's lyrics were perfectly-suited to the storyline involving Max Mayfield, who is played by Sadie Sink.

She told Variety: "Kate Bush’s lyrics can mean very different things to different people.

"In the face of Max’s painful isolation and alienation from others, a ‘deal with god’ could heart-wrenchingly reflect Max’s implicit belief that only a miracle of unlikely understanding and show of support could help her climb the hills of life before her."

'Running Up That Hill' first appeared on the 'Hounds of Love' album and it peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart following its release in 1985.

Kate previously opened up about the meaning of the lyrics.

She said: "It's about a relationship between a man and a woman. They love each other very much, and the power of the relationship is something that gets in the way.

"It creates insecurities. It's saying if the man could be the woman and the woman the man, if they could make a deal with God, to change places, that they'd understand what it’s like to be the other person and perhaps it would clear up misunderstandings. You know, all the little problems; there would be no problem."