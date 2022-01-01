Remy Ma 'thought she was complimenting' Doja Cat

Remy Ma thought she was being complimentary about Doja Cat when she claimed she's not a rapper.

The 42-year-old star irked fans of the 'Juicy' hitmaker earlier this year, when she argued that Doja shouldn't be considered a rap artist.

Speaking to Black Compass, Remy explained: "I thought I was giving [her] a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, ‘I thought I said something good!'"

Remy angered fans in March when she questioned Doja being nominated in the rap categories at the Grammy Awards.

She said at the time: "I don’t think she’s a rapper. Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope."

Meanwhile, Doja recently voiced her admiration for Nicki Minaj, admitting she still looks towards the rap star for inspiration and guidance.

She explained: "I think her as a businesswoman really inspired me.

"The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me, because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos. And back then I was like, ‘Damn, that’s dope.'"

Doja - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - also recognises the importance of being authentic with her fans.

She shared: "There’s no formula to win, but I think there’s a formula to lose.

"If you don’t believe in what you’re doing, people aren’t stupid - they’re going to pick up on that real quick. You just have to believe in yourself. It really sounds like some s*** out of 'The SpongeBob Movie', but it’s true."