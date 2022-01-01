Eurovision's Brooke Scullion to write with Meghan Trainor

Ireland's 2022 'Eurovision' entry Brooke Scullion is heading to the US to write with Meghan Trainor.



The 23-year-old singer might not have made to the final of the song contest with her entry song 'That's Rich' last month, but she's not letting that hold her back.



Derry-born Brooke - who is nicknamed Derry Lipa, thanks to comparisons to pop megastar Dua Lipa - first competed on 'The Voice UK' in 2020, where she chose American pop star Meghan to be her coach, and she's now revealed she is planning to head across the pond to work with the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker.



Brooke exclusively tells BANG Showbiz: "I was texting her [Meghan] the other day. And I was like, 'Look when you're scheduled let me know when to come over.' It's been two years since I've actually seen her in-person. She's so genuine and lovely. And I'm so happy and proud that I picked her and that we're still friends to this day.



"She's just one of those lovely and open, warm people that didn't have to do all this stuff.



"I'm just so excited to meet her and meet her child and it'll be a really cool experience for me. To see America. I haven't really experienced the music industry in America. I love Nashville."



Asked if she will be writing songs with Meghan for her own project or for Meghan herself, Brooke replied: "She's writing an album at the minute, and I think she's nearly finished the album. But definitely, you never know, if you write a better song it might [happen]."



Brooke has followed up 'That's Rich' with another infectious pop banger in 'Tongues', which is out now.



