Post Malone 'pumped beyond belief' to be a dad

Post Malone is determined to be a "hot dad".



Last month, the Circles rapper confirmed he and his girlfriend - whom he has not publicly named - are expecting their first child.



In a new interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, the star, real name Austin Post, expressed his excitement over the impending arrival.



"I'm pumped beyond belief," Post exclaimed, adding that he has always wanted to be a parent. "As a kid, I was like four or five, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere. It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it.



"I'm so pumped up...I'm going to be a hot dad."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Post weighed in on the pressure for music stars to create viral content on social media sites.



Last month, Halsey hit headlines when they claimed bosses at their record label were blocking them from releasing a new track until they could "fake a viral moment on TikTok". Since then, label execs have announced the song, So Good, will drop on 9 June.



"There's so many different ways to get people to listen to your music. And TikTok is so f**king huge...it's great. And you have people check on my new song and it goes f**king viral and that changes people's lives. And you discover talented people on there and everything," the 26-year-old continued. "Do what's right for you. It's not choosing whether you're like, 'Oh I don't have to do that because I play arenas, I headline festivals.' It's just whatever makes you comfortable because, at the end of the day, you just gotta be comfortable with what you're doing. And social media is something that I'm not super comfortable with."