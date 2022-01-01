Wolfgang Van Halen slams documentary about Eddie Van Halen's death

Wolfgang Van Halen has slammed the producers of a documentary about his father Eddie Van Halen's death.



On Wednesday, the musician took to Twitter to blast executives at the Reelz network for the producing an episode of Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... focused on the Van Halen rocker's health battle and passing at the age of 65 in October 2020.



"F**k @ReelzChannel, f**k everyone that works on this show, and f**k you if you watch it. F**king disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless," he wrote.



In response, Wolfgang's mother and Eddie's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, also criticised the TV show.



"Good Christ this is disgusting," she wrote.



Representatives for Reelz have not yet responded to the criticism.



In a summary of the programme, a rep explained that the Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... will follow forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter as he analyses "every detail of Eddie Van Halen's life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death".



The show is set to air on 5 June.