Britney Spears's fiancé Sam Asghari reflects on heartbreaking miscarriage

Britney Spears's fiancé Sam Asghari has reflected on their recent pregnancy loss.

Last month, the singer and her partner announced on Instagram that they had lost their "miracle baby" early in Britney's pregnancy.

Speaking about the sad news in an interview for GQ, Sam insisted he and Britney are trying to stay optimistic.

"We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come," the 28-year-old commented. "So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body, in general, is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready, it'll be the right time."

Britney, who got engaged to Sam in September, revealed they were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post in April.

The couple began dating after meeting on the set of Britney's Slumber Party music video in 2016.

And Sam revealed that he was drawn to the 40-year-old's "beautiful soul" during their first encounter.

"It was the humbleness that attracted me," he recalled of their meeting. "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."