Sir Elton John to be joined by Rina Sawayama and more at BST Hyde Park

Sir Elton John has announced the artists he's chosen to join him at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.



The music legend will grace the stage at London's Hyde Park on June 24, as part of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour'.



And the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker has picked his 'Chosen Family' collaborator Rina Sawayama, Gabriels, Let's Eat Grandma, Berwyn, Thomas Headon, Tom A Smith and Juanita Euka as his special guests.



The 75-year-old icon is known for supporting emerging talent and that is represented in the lineup he has curated.



Unfortunately tickets are sold-out for Elton's BST gig.



Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said of booking the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker: "American Express presents BST Hyde Park has always stood for the world's biggest and most loved artists bringing not just a performance but a truly one-off and memorable event.



"Elton John has provided the soundtrack to the lives of so many of us and to know that his last tour is coming to Hyde Park, possibly the last time many of us will ever see him play, is one of the most important and 'must see' nights of BST Hyde Park ever."



The Rolling Stones, Adele, The Eagles, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam are also set to play BST, which takes place at the London landmark between June 24 and July 10.



Head to www.bst-hydepark.com to grab any remaining tickets.