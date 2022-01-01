Blue joke they'll need 'after-show physiotherapy' on comeback tour

Blue have joked that they are going to book in some "after-show physiotherapy" after rehearsals for their comeback tour got the better of them.



The reunited boy band - comprising Lee Ryan, 38, Duncan James, 43, Simon Webbe, 44, and Antony Costa, 40 - have suffered a few minor knocks during the preparations for their December jaunt.



Antony told Hits Radio: "I've pulled a hammy (hamstring), my arm went!"



Simon said: "My bicep seized up holding up from the holding the mic and we just looked at each other and went, 'How are we going to get through a tour?'"



Prompting Duncan to quip: "Back in the day we used to have after-show parties but this time it's going to be after-show physiotherapy."



The 'One Love' hitmakers previously revealed they won't be partying on their 'Heart and Soul' tour to mark two decades since the release of their debut album 'All Rise', and they are doing everything they can to make sure they're in tip-top shape.



Lee said: "I don't think we're that kind of band any more. We have different ideas now.



"We want to put on a good show first and, being a bit older now, you can't do the dual thing of partying and putting on a good show."



Simon added: "We've got to see if we can do it physically!"



Meanwhile, they suggested their longevity and passion comes from the fact they all "wanted to be in a boy band" rather than finding themselves chasing solo careers.



Simon explained: "What makes us special is each individual wanted to be in a boyband when we got together.



"We didn't want to be solo artists who use bands as [a] stepping stone. We were always mates before we were in a band."



The 'Heart and Soul' tour kicks off on December 4 at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena, and wraps in Newcastle on December 20.



The band's album of the same name is released in September, and includes the recently released single, 'Haven't Found You Yet'.