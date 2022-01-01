Steps to release two new tracks as part of The Platinum Collection

Steps are marking their 25th anniversary with the new greatest hits album, ‘The Platinum Collection’.



Announcing the news the week of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, the 'Deeper Shade of Blue' group confirmed they will release two new tracks, 'Hard 2 Forget' and 'The Runner', alongside fan-favourites.



Lisa Scott-Lee - who is joined by Claire Richards, Ian 'H' Watkins, Faye Tozer and Lee Latchford-Evans in the group - has reassured fans that they don't plan to split up again after the release of their latest greatest hits collection, after they did just that following the release of 'Gold: Greatest Hits' in 2001.



She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “We haven’t talked about splitting up because Steps is for ever and there is so much love out there for the group.”



In a band statement about 'The Platinum Collection', they said: "We cannot believe this year marks our 25th anniversary! Someone recently mentioned that the latest era of Steps has actually now outlasted our original run which was a delightful surprise. This anniversary marks the perfect moment to take a look back at everything we've achieved as a band. We realised that we've released a full 3 new studio albums since our last Greatest Hits so it felt like time to combine all our hits on one package. We've recorded two brand-new tracks for the album and presto, the 'Platinum Collection' was born. It was such good fun listening back at 25 years of our songs and we hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane as much we did."



On top of the greatest hits, the '5,6,7,8' hitmakers have also released the 'Platinum Megamix' on streaming services, as "a fabulous reminder of all their gigantic hits from the past two and a half decades."



The Platinum Collection is available to pre-order now in various formats including Standard CD, Deluxe 2CD, Vinyl, Cassette and Digital. There will also be 5 very special solo editions, each with unique bonus tracks of the band's favourite songs from across their career.



'The Platinum Collection' is released on August 19.







'The Platinum Collection' Standard CD1/Vinyl/Cassette track-listing is:







'Scared Of The Dark'



'Deeper Shade of Blue'



'One for Sorrow'



'Heartbreak In This City'w/ Michelle Visage



'Tragedy'



'Love's Got a Hold on My Heart'



'What The Future Holds'



'Last Thing on My Mind'



'It's the Way You Make Me Feel'



'Stomp'



'Something In Your Eyes'



'Chain Reaction'



'Story Of A Heart'



'Summer of Love'



'5, 6, 7, 8'



'Better the Devil You Know'



'Neon Blue'



'Better Best Forgotten'



'Heartbeat'



'Hard 2 Forget ' – NEW TRACK



'The Runner' (Platinum Version) – NEW TRACK