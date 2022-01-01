Liam Payne 'dislikes' Zayn Malik but still wants to 'help' him

Liam Payne has offered to act as an agony uncle to Zayn Malik despite admitting his "dislike" for his former One Direction bandmate at times.

In an interview for Logan Paul's Implausible podcast, Liam gave his thoughts on Zayn's personal woes.

Last October, the Pillowtalk singer entered a no-contest plea to four charges of harassment relating to an alleged altercation with his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda. He denies an allegation he threw her against a dresser.

"There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side," Liam told Logan. "If I had had to go through what he went through - with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.

"You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d**k,'" he continued. "But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point - and also whether or not he wanted to be there."

Referring to his former colleague's personal issues, Liam added: "Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that."

The 29-year-old's split from One Direction in 2015 was acrimonious, however, Liam said he will always be there if his former pal needs to reach out for help.

"What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them."

The 28-year-old pop star also admitted he and his bandmates almost came to blows during their One Direction days and that one member "threw me up (against) a wall".