Nicki Minaj tapped as creative director for Maxim magazine

Nicki Minaj has been named as Maxim magazine’s new creative director.

In addition, the rapper is also set to serve as a global ambassador for the sports betting and lifestyle brand MaximBet.

Nicki took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday, writing, “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this partnership.

“I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential queen and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO (sic)!”

She later edited her post to read, “I am so proud & excited to be the newest @MaximBetUSA investor, advisor and first global ambassador & creative director of @maximmag! Make way for the Queen of lifestyle sports betting

“Get ready for the biggest & best BARBIE experiences, parties, merch & MORE.”

Nicki’s new role at MaximBet involves collaborating on the brand’s merchandise, events, fan experiences, other partnerships, and branding, as well as advising its current board of directors.

After making the announcements, the superstar posted multiple TikTok videos in which she posed in a hot tub while wearing a pink swimsuit emblazoned with the MaximBet logo.

“Global Ambassador of @maximbetusa & creative director of @maximmag - let the games begin,” she wrote in the caption.