The Rolling Stones have backstage yoga room and gym on tour

The Rolling Stones have a yoga room and gym area to prepare themselves for the opening night of their ‘SIXTY’ anniversary tour.

The ‘Start Me Up’ rockers - Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and touring drummer Steve Jordan - will kick off the European leg at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Spain on Wednesday night (01.06.22), and after six decades in the music business, they know just what they need to be able to work “like clockwork on stage”.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “The Stones are a well-oiled machine, and along with performing like clockwork on stage, they run a tight ship behind the scenes.

“Mick likes to work out with his personal trainer before each show, so they have a fully equipped workout room ready for him.

“And Ronnie and Keith have a special ‘tuning room’ where they jam and play together and Mick will join them for a warm-up session before they head out on stage.

“This time preparing and getting ready allows them to be at their very best for the crowds.”

The shows will feature a tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80 in 2021.

The insider added: “Charlie is at the forefront of everyone’s minds going into these gigs and he will be fondly remembered.

“There will be a special tribute to him that plays out on a big screen, and the band will honour him during the show.”

Frontman Mick, 78, recently admitted he misses his late bandmate every time he hits the stage or rehearses.

He said: "I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show. But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too. I would have phoned him up and talked about last night’s Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I’m Arsenal. I miss him as a player and as a friend."

Around the halfway point of the jaunt, the 'Paint it Black' band will play two nights at London's American Express presents BST Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3.

The run concludes in Stockholm, Sweden on July 31.