Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce split

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up.



After rumours began to circulate online, the actor addressed the split in a post on his Instagram Stories, dispelling rumours that he had cheated on Billie.



“Nobody cheated on anyone,” he insisted. “Relationships end. Simple as that.”



Matthew added for those perpetuating the gossip: “Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”



The Searching for Putty Man star also directed his post at social media trolls.



“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do,” he continued, adding: “Live your own life.”



Billie has not commented on the breakup.



The pair started dating in April 2021.