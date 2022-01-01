A$AP Rocky shares clothes with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky doesn't mind sharing clothes with his girlfriend Rihanna.

The couple, who welcomed a baby boy together earlier this month, often steps out in coordinated looks.

In a new interview for Dazed, A$AP Rocky insisted he and Rihanna don't spend a lot of time putting together matching outfits, but revealed that the Umbrella hitmaker does "steal" items from his closet.

"I think it's just natural. We happen to look good together naturally," he said of their matching clothes. "You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen... but then I gotta steal it back."

A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, went on to note that he is constantly inspired by fashion, but greatly misses his late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh.

The Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton menswear designer passed away at the age of 41 last November.

"Virgil was an oracle for a lot of us Black kids and young creatives. Even if you take ethnicity or nationality out of it, he influenced so much culture, whether hip hop, fashion or Louis Vuitton. You can't really distinguish streetwear from high fashion at this point," the 33-year-old added.