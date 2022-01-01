Lil Uzi Vert defends Jack Harlow over white privilege claims

Lil Uzi Vert has defended his friend Jack Harlow against white privilege claims.

In a video posted on TMZ on Sunday, the rapper - real name Symere Woods - was asked what he thought of Harlow's rise to fame.

After insisting the First Class hitmaker is "very good," Lil Uzi Vert was then asked whether he believes white privilege played a significant part in his success.

"Nah, he doesn't have white privilege... he's signed to Black people," he replied, referencing the 24-year-old's deal with Generation Now, the label founded by DJ Drama and Don Cannon in 2015.

Harlow released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, earlier this month.