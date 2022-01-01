ASAP Rocky 'pushed myself to the limit' on his new album

A$AP Rocky admits he "pushed myself to the limit" on his upcoming album.

The hip-hop superstar - who recently welcomed his first child, a son, with Rihanna - quashed rumours that his follow-up to 2018's 'Testing' is called 'All Smiles', before delving into what fans can expect from his "more polished" tunes.

In an interview with Dazed magazine, he spilled: “One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be ‘All Smiles’ – you know, I never publicly said that my album was called ‘All Smiles’. That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more.

“I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliché or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from ‘Testing’ and then graduating with a more polished sound … I just like where it is.”

In the wide-ranging chat, the 'Everyday' rapper also spoke about parenthood and his hopes and dreams for his offspring.

The music star said: "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what."

He told the publication he wants to raise "open-minded children" and "not people who discriminate".

The 33-year-old rapper added: "And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

Rocky is massively into his cartoons and will happily sit and watch TV with his kid, adding: "I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like, 'Teletubbies', 'Blue's Clues', 'Yo Gabba Gabba', 'Peppa Pig' and 'Baby Shark'."

Rocky released the single 'D.M.B.'earlier this month, along with a music video featuring Rihanna.

The pair get married and share a kiss in the promo.