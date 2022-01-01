Diplo refused entry to yacht party he was hired to DJ

Diplo was recently refused entry to a yacht party despite being hired as the DJ.

The Grammy-winning artist shared a video on Instagram on Monday showing him standing in front of security guards trying to explain who he was because his name wasn't on the list and they didn't recognise his face.

Alongside the footage, Diplo wrote text to explain the situation, "I was booked to DJ a yacht party in Cannes but security wouldn't let me in. The yacht was empty so I was about to take the L (loss) and go get food... Luckily the owner was walking by and let me in."

The video also shows a woman inside the Cannes Film Festival bash telling security, "He's the DJ," while Diplo tried to explain that he was booked to perform for the guests on the yacht. They weren't convinced and refused to let him in until the yacht's owner walked by and urged them to do so.

Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, captioned the video: "Next time I'm adding myself to the guest list."

It is unclear when the party took place as the Cannes Film Festival concluded on Saturday.