Wynonna Judd 'feels so helpless' following mother Naomi's death

Wynonna Judd feels "so helpless" following the death of her mother and bandmate Naomi Judd.

In a candid Instagram post on Sunday, The Judds star Wynonna confessed how she had been coping following her mother's death on 30 April, aged 76. She shared her feelings in the form of a list of things she knows, something her life coach recommended.

"I DO know, that I feel so helpless - right now especially," she wrote. "I really DO know, that I'm not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it's okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing. Thank you all for your love and support."

The singer went on to admit that she will never be able to get over the fact that Naomi ended her own life using a gun.

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did," the 58-year-old shared.

Wynonna, who suffered addiction and severe dependence on food in the early 2000s, added that she has scheduled weekly appointments to keep it in check following the tragedy.

"I must continue to show up for myself (first) and do the personal healing work," she explained. "I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I've made a commitment to keep doing the 'next right thing,' and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days."