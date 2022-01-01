A$AP Rocky hopes to raise 'open-minded' children with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky never wants his children to "lose their imagination".



The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, and his superstar girlfriend Rihanna welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.



Reflecting on parenthood in a new interview for Dazed, A$AP Rocky noted that he plans to be a very "cool" father.



"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons - I've watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark," he said. "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."



A$AP Rocky went on to discuss how he and the Umbrella hitmaker place a lot of importance on diversity and inclusivity.



"Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they'll be embedded in the household," the 33-year-old added.



The star and Rihanna confirmed they were dating back in May 2021.