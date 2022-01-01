Master P confirms death of daughter Tytyana Miller

Master P is experiencing "overwhelming grief" following the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller.

The rapper/producer, real name Percy Miller Sr., took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm that the 29-year-old had passed away.

He did not share the cause of death but indicated Tytyana had been struggling with "mental illness and substance abuse".

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve," he wrote alongside a painting of an angel. "We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Tytyana once made an appearance on the reality TV show Growing Up Hip Hop alongside her father and brother, Romeo Miller, back in 2016.

Romeo also shared a heartbreaking tribute to his younger sibling on social media.

"I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless," he posted.

Following the sad news, a number of celebrities sent supportive messages to Master P and his family.

"I'm here for u and the family. Stay strong," wrote Snoop Dogg, while Francia Raisa added: "Rome, I'm sending you and your family so much love and prayer."