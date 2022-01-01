Nicole Kidman makes surprise appearance during Keith Urban's Las Vegas show

Nicole Kidman thrilled the audience at her husband Keith Urban's Las Vegas concert by making an unexpected appearance onstage over the weekend.

The country music singer shared a video of the Big Little Lies star's brief appearance on Instagram on Sunday with the caption, "Just a Saturday night in Las Vegas."

The video shows Nicole appearing onstage during his performance at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. After giving her a kiss on the cheek, Keith jokingly acted like she was a fan by asking her name and where she's from, to which she replied, "Nicole Urban".

She then explained the reason behind her appearance, saying, "I want to get your jacket. You put it on the floor and I'm worried."

Keith responded by grabbing her by the hand and walking across the stage as he told the audience, "She literally said, 'Don't lose that jacket'. And I'm like, 'How am I gonna lose the jacket?'"

It was then revealed that the Australian actress had a right to be concerned as they couldn't find the jacket, with Keith joking, "It's gone. See, look, you jinxed it."

One of Keith's bandmates then presented the black blazer, which Nicole put on as the audience cheered. She blew a kiss to the crowd and made her hands into a heart shape before squeezing Keith's hand and walking off stage.

The singer, who has been married to Nicole since 2006, concluded his Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas performances on Sunday.